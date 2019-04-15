To all our family and friends, we would like to express our thanks to all of you for your support, thoughts, prayers and cards during this difficult time of losing our son, Jason James, who drowned on the Rogue River March 24, 2019, in a jet ski accident.
A special thank-you to Mike Redmon and Walt Dodrill, who brought his boat down to help with the search all week; Barbara Redmon, who brought down a wonderful warm soup for all who were there, and spending a couple of days with us.
Last but not least, my brother Steve Kreutzer, who was with us the whole time. Thank you.
You are all greatly appreciated and will remain an important part of our lives.
Thank you all again.
Steve and Lori James
Gold Beach