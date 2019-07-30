The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. (BLFF) offers sincere and heartfelt thanks to those who attended the annual Summer Book Sale July 18-20. Many of you renewed your annual membership — a bargain at just $5 per year. You also found some wonderful books, magazines, DVDs and CDs at great prices. Huge thanks also go to the many volunteers who sorted books all year long, set up, staffed, took down, baked cookies and offered moral support for the sale itself. Through your efforts, we earned almost $3,000, all of which will be used for library media, supplies, equipment, and programs.
Through your support, the BLFF's fiscal year 2019-20 contributions to the Bandon Library will be at least $18,000. The library will use these funds to support adult and children’s media collections and nonprint items (books on CD, DVDs, etc.). They could also be used for new computers, magazines, furniture, signage, and adult and children’s programs. The annual "Catch the Title Wave” program, which brings a well-known author to our community each year, is possible because of donations from local libraries and nonprofits like ours. Many of you already know about the BLFF's other community outreach programs, including its monthly classic film, book club and travel nights. The Bandon Library Art Gallery is possible because of the BLFF's financial and volunteer support.
If the Bandon Library is important to you, please get involved with the BLFF. We appreciate your financial donations and donations of your time. For more information, visit our website (www.bandonlff.org) or our Facebook page, Bandon Library Friends and Foundation. Let us know how you would like to volunteer via email (volunteers@bandonlff.org) or leave a note at the library’s checkout counter.
Thank you for supporting our wonderful library!
Megan Maloney
President
Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc.