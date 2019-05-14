Our sincere thanks to all of you wonderful people for showing your respect in the recent loss of our loved one, Pete Goodbrod.
Thanks for your many donations in his memory to the Bandon Museum, for the beautiful cards, phone calls, spiritual messages, flowers and kind words.
Father Anthony, Holy Trinity Altar Society, and the musicians, we thank you!
Since Joan was in Washington, she and Kelly from Amling Schroeder and the church group planned the entire service via telephone.
We love Bandon and miss all of you good people. We regret that Joan, for medical reasons, was unable to attend, which was the hardest thing she has done.
God Bless all of you.
Joan Goodbrod
Bill and Michelle White
Marc and Cindy Schafler