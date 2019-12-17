{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

Thank you to all who have donated for your generous donations to the Bree's Foundation. The money you have so graciously donated will be used so that we may assist individuals with screenings and education. 

If they are diagnoses and treated for breast cancer, then we can help provide personal needs, such as prostheses, bras, wigs, hats and scarves.

Your donations are appreciated and greatly needed in the fight against breast cancer.

Kathy Pennington

Founder, Executive Director

Bree's Foundation

Coquille

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0