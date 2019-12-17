Thank you to all who have donated for your generous donations to the Bree's Foundation. The money you have so graciously donated will be used so that we may assist individuals with screenings and education.
If they are diagnoses and treated for breast cancer, then we can help provide personal needs, such as prostheses, bras, wigs, hats and scarves.
Your donations are appreciated and greatly needed in the fight against breast cancer.
Kathy Pennington
Founder, Executive Director
Bree's Foundation
Coquille