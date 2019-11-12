To Bandon,
On behalf of the Veterans Memorial Committee, thank you for coming out to celebrate the dedication of the new Bandon Veterans Memorial at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
In addition to the pride we take in offering this opportunity to recognize local Bandon citizens who have served their country, we are overwhelmed with the turnout of people at the dedication. This is a special place with special people who understand the sacrifices of the women and men who have given up parts of their lives and in some cases their lives to defend the freedoms we so cherish.
Please join us in celebrating Bandon veterans by visiting the memorial and thanking them for their service whenever possible.
Bandon Veterans Memorial Committee