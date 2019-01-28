As residents of Bandon, my husband and I are writing this letter in support of the Bandon Beach Hotel project. As these types of projects can elicit a diverse group of public opinions, it is the job of the Planning Commission to weigh the proposal against the applicable parts of the City’s development code. Luckily, the City has retained a qualified planner to weigh the merits of the proposal against the code and has determined that the proposal can meet the code with the proscribed conditions of approval as contained within the staff report.
Additionally, the Keiser family, acting as the project developer, have proven to not only be drivers of economic development within the City but also sensitive to the desires of Bandon residents. They have a track record of bringing economic growth to Bandon in an environmentally sensitive way. We fully support the tear down of the current building, which is an eye sore, and the rebuilding of the new proposed hotel.
Christina and Eric Day
Bandon