I wish to add my name to those who support the new hotel that Steere Bandon Associates LLC wants to build at Coquille Point.
They have asked for no variances for the building, it is much more attractive than the building that sits there and will upgrade the area. The people at Steere Bandon have certainly gone many extra miles to satisfy those who are fighting so hard against it. But remember: Steere Bandon owns the property and if they comply with all the zoning requirements, I don’t believe there is anything that can be done to stop them.
Carol Acklin
Bandon