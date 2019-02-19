Oregon Coast Community Action’s Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) program helps stabilize homeless veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless. Our case managers can help with applying for VA benefits, obtaining public benefits and services, and may offer limited financial assistance for housing and housing placement services. To qualify for assistance the veteran's household income cannot exceed 50 percent of the Coos/Curry County area median income. To obtain SSVF assistance contact our office at 541-435-7080 or come in person to our offices located at 1855 Thomas Ave in Coos Bay, or at 517 Railroad Ave, Brookings.
SSVF is also seeking volunteers to help our area veterans by picking up and delivering furniture, and other items to help set up their new homes. The veterans in our community helped serve their country, and now it is our time to show our support for them, and what better way than to welcome them home - to their new home! To help volunteer please contact Natasha Emery at 541-435-7080 ext. 258.
Donations to the SSVF program through Oregon Coast Community Action will be used to assist volunteer expenses, moving expenses and other household items. Donations can be sent to Oregon Coast Community Action at 1855 Thomas Ave, Coos Bay Oregon 97420 or online through our secure donation site at www.orcca.us.
Support ORCCA and help support a veteran.
Oregon Coast Community Action
Coos Bay