The Greater Bandon Association would like to thank the volunteers who came out for our downtown "Litter Liquidation" event: Allegra Bridges, Bob Neuroth, Sharron Schmidt, Pat Sherwood, Neal Davis, Harv Schubothe, Leana Spencer, Mike and Lilith Johnson, Melody Gillard-Juarez, Amy Moss Strong and David Loehr helped put the shine to Bandon prior to the arrival of our tourists and visitors.
GBA also wishes to thank the City of Bandon for arranging a dumpster for us and Bandon Coffee Café for generously offering free coffee for our volunteers. Most of all, we appreciate our Design Committee members Lani Reynolds, Charmaine Manley, Sharron Schmidt and Allegra Bridges for putting together this event and all of the work they do for our community.
In general, our volunteers were impressed with how most property owners kept litter from accumulating. The biggest offenders by far were the smokers who left countless cigarette butts behind.
Greater Bandon Association