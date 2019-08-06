On July 26, 2019 Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center partnered with the American Red Cross and hosted a blood drive. A special thank-you to the 32 donors comprised of both community members and staff that took the time to donate. Of those, four were first-time donors.
Because of your donations, 29 units were collected and 87 lives can now potentially be saved. Those recipients, their families and all of us here at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center thank you for your generosity, dedication, and willingness to help others.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
Bandon