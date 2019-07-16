A respectful request from a 76-year-old Coos County native:
The previous pristine human (and animal) livability in this area (and Oregon) has increasingly crashed over at least the past 20 years and is now expediting. So, will you new, excited at the newfound opportunity, folks closely consider your current values and resultant life actions and help us slow down this degradation?
A couple of good starts would be to help us stop LNG (for the third time) and shed a few of your 'infernal combustion" machines, especially the diesel ones. It goes almost without saying that changed lifestyles probably will benefit this once pristine, high livability gem we share.
Thank you all!
Frank Green
Bandon