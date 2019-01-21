Trying to build a luxury hotel on a lot that is only 132 x 132 feet is like trying to roast a turkey on a pie pan. You can try it, but what you’ll get won’t be what you were hoping for.
Steere Bandon Associates, LLC, the owner of the former Gorman Motel, tried to fix the problem of too much hotel on too little property by proposing to the City that it amend the Building Code to permit the construction of a 3-story, 45-foot high hotel on Coquille Point.
The Planning Commission wisely denied that request.
The new plan is for a 2-story hotel that will have seven daylight hotel rooms below ground level, in a basement called the “Garden Level,” on the west side of the hotel.
Getting daylight into the basement rooms will require excavating the marine terrace sand deeper than the basement floor. The excavation will go right to the setbacks, 5 feet on the north side, 10 feet on the west, and 15 feet on the south. The excavation will hollow out the entire lot.
The Bandon Comprehensive Plan “Requires no impact on the function of Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge from development within 100 feet.”
The likelihood of excavating a hotel-sized basement, with a west-side sun-pit large enough for seven private patios and a garden area, without having any impact on the function of the National Wildlife Refuge that borders the lot on three sides, is the same as the likelihood of roasting a turkey on a pie pan without totally screwing up your oven.
The “Garden Level” basement is a terrible idea. It would harm the Refuge, so it has to go.
There is a simple solution to the problem of trying to fit a hotel that’s too big on a lot that’s too small. Build it somewhere else.
But, don’t try to build it on that little lot on Coquille Point, because what you’ll get won’t be what you were hoping for.
Carol Fischer
Bandon