Americans who take pride in our traditions as symbolized by the Statue of Liberty will want to reflect carefully on the statement issued Monday by Beto O’Rourke concerning the refugees at our border.
“It should tell us something about her country that a mother is willing to travel 2,000 miles with her 4-month old son to come here. Should tell us something about our country that we only respond to this desperate need once she is at our border.”
(The full statement is available on the Internet with a search for “it should tell us something about . . .” Beto O’Rourke came close but lost in his bid to unseat Ted Cruz in the recent Texas Senate race.)
Frank Quinn
Bandon