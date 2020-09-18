This upcoming November we have a chance to do something special, for not only our School District, but for our entire Bandon community. The Bandon School District has qualified for an opportunity of a matching grant worth $4 million; one of five districts in the state to qualify for this grant. What this means is if the bond is approved, the $4 million our community will graciously support our district with, will be matched allowing a total of $8 million to be used for the maintenance and improvement of our district facilities. To be clear, the money will not be used to pay salaries or operational costs but will directly affect the students, staff and entire Bandon community.
I’ve seen firsthand how amazing and hard working the youth in our community are, and those kids deserve to be taken care of. This bond will help do exactly that. Lights and ventilation in our buildings along with the restoration and replacement of roofs are some of the more pressing issues in our district. Especially living with and moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, quality air flow for our staff and students is an upmost priority.
Through this bond we will not only be able to address those issues but also be able to build a new bus barn and maintenance building that will protect the buses, vans, etc. that transport our students to school, athletic events and field trips. Fencing will be replaced where it is broken down and security improvements will be made to our buildings to continue to provide the safest learning experience possible for our children.
Part of this money will directly affect all of our community members as well, by allowing us to resurface the track. Since our track is open to the public, regardless if they are members of our community exercising, our Ocean Crest students participating in the Jog-a-thon, or our middle and high school sports teams training and competing — they have will a quality place to do so.
Traveling all over the country participating in professional rodeos, I’ve seen a wide variety of communities. Since moving here three years ago to teach and coach, I quickly realized that there are very few that measure up to what we have here in Bandon. We have some of the best, most genuine people, great hard-working kids and some of the best administrators, School Board and staff a School District can ask for. This past winter, I witnessed firsthand the community’s passion and support to rally behind our basketball teams throughout the season. Now it’s time to do the same for this bond so we can provide the best learning experience for ALL of our district.
Please join me in November to “Say Yes to Bandon School Students” and invest and support the future of our city, state and country.
Jordan Sammons
Bandon
