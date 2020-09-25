As a Bandon High School graduate, a Bandon community member, and a Bandon School District No. 54 board member, I am writing to express my excitement at the possibility of passing the school bond with the state match.
This will be a huge investment in the future of our schools. The district has needed to make some large repairs just to keep our buildings from failing us. When the bond passes we will be able to do much more. We will be able to renovate and help our buildings to be more efficient for the future.
I personally feel in the age of COVID we can’t understate the need for air circulation and filtration. Honestly, even for cold/flu season this will be a huge upgrade for our schools. When you see the areas of need that the all buildings have and what the bond is proposed to do, I feel the bond really hits all the major needs.
You can count on my vote for the kids of Bandon School District No. 54. Just say yes!
Ryan Sherman
Bandon
