We are living in an age of fires. Every year they get a bit closer. If our gorse catches fire again it will take every drop of water we have.
If “anonymous donor” wants to do something truly beneficial for the people of Bandon, she should dedicate her money to building a water reservoir.
Instead, she is doing the exact opposite: financing a colossal waste of water - an artificial swimming hole filled with toxic chemicals, urine and fecal matter which carries the unkillable, epidemic-causing parasite Cryptosporidium.
All it will take is a spark to light the gorse and we will all be desperately fighting a fire storm as in 1936.
Do you want to risk your home, your family, your pets and your life so that a few people can swim and some wealthy egos can push their short-sighted agenda?
William Hand
Bandon