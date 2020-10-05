The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center team are saddened to learn of the passing of former CEO Jim Wathen.
Jim led Southern Coos Hospital and Health District for 17 years (August, 1995-July, 2012), through some of its most formative and critical years, returning in 2016 to serve as Interim CEO during an administrative transition.
He should particularly be remembered for leading the District through the acquisition of the new hospital site and build-out of the new hospital, which opened in 1999. He was instrumental in keeping our local hospital independent during a time when many small hospitals were consolidated into larger organizations.
An enthusiastic advocate for rural healthcare, Jim was active in local, state and regional healthcare associations. Mr. Wathen was well liked and well-respected and he shall be missed.
Eugene F. Suksi
Chief Executive Officer
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
Bandon
