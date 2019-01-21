We were all saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Angelo Giardinelli, owner of Angelo’s Italy in Old Town, a few days after Christmas. Angelo brought many gifts to Bandon. Among them were his love of home-style Italian cooking, which he learned at his mother and grandmother’s knee growing up in Italy, and the many beautiful ballads and old favorites he sang and played on his guitar for restaurant patrons.
Perhaps Angelo’s greatest gift to our local community was his family - large, friendly, energetic, warm and welcoming - and musically very talented. In the past few years, Angelo’s has hosted all kinds of wonderful music, beginning with gypsy jazz performed by Angelo’s son Al, a highly accomplished jazz guitarist, and Angelo's wife, Sarah, a classically trained violinist. There were also classical music evenings with our best local musicians; the Al Giardinelli Trio; rock ‘n roll favorites with J. Michael Steele, Lachlan Miller singing Broadway tunes, and many other memorable musical happenings.
After a brief closure, the Giardinellis have re-opened Angelo’s, now under the management of the family’s fourth generation of restaurateurs. If you’d like to show your appreciation and support the family in this difficult time, you might consider booking a table at Angelo’s the next time you’re heading out for a cozy dinner on a rainy winter evening. I did last Friday night. Good choice. Great food and some nice Django Reinhardt jazz tunes.
Cynthia Stone
Bandon