The "Road Diet." What is it? It is more than just one lane in each direction, and a turning lane in the middle. The Road Diet will provide for RV parking on U.S. Highway 101. It will provide for vehicle parking and a bicycle lane also. It gets better. At intersections, the curb will be extended out to make the opposite sidewalk closer. The reasoning for this is the pedestrian only has to cross three lanes instead of five. It still gets better. Still no flashing crosswalk signs. The Road Diet is supposed to do what? Is it going to make pedestrian crosswalks safer? Did I mention, it is not as simple as “restriping the roadway”? Highway 101 will be redesigned. Painting the lines in the street is the easiest part of the entire project. However still no crosswalk flashing lights. Why?
RV parking on Highway 101, are you serious? One lane in each direction and a turning lane, now add tractor trailers, motor homes, 5th wheels, and tourists with trailers. Think about how difficult it will be to pull out and cross the street. All this to make it safer to cross the streets in Bandon. Empire and Florence have pedestrian actuated crosswalk flashing signs and they are very effective. Don’t even think about lowering the speed limit, because that is not the issue. The issue is speeding: 45 mph in a 30 mph is not uncommon and 40 mph in the 20 mph School Zone is not uncommon. When I suggested enforcing the speed limit, I was accused of “not supporting the police." But when a person from the State of Oregon said the same thing, it was a good idea.
The Road Diet is designed for large cities that have freeways, separate highways for trucks, traffic signals and flashing crosswalk signs. The Road Diet is not for Bandon.
Wayne Miller
Bandon