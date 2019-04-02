This is an open letter to City of Bandon officials and businesses in Bandon.
I have recently heard of this "road diet" monstrosity and hope to kill it immediately. Summer traffic flows slowly as it is. If you cut the lanes to one in each direction, you will have a continual traffic nightmare for those attempting to cross Highway 101 or enter it to go elsewhere.
Port Orford fell for this nonsense a couple of years ago, and it has created issues there. Their traffic volume is not nearly as great as that of Bandon, so the problems will be much greater in Bandon.
I assume this ridiculous undertaking is at the behest of local businesses whose owners assume that by plugging up the traffic, they can force people to stop and shop at their businesses. Nothing is further from the truth. You can inflict your traffic misery on us, and there is probably not much we can do about it. However, I CAN control where I spend my money, and I can assure you that Bandon will have seen the last dollar from me once this abomination happens. I will close all existing charge accounts and will shop elsewhere for everything. We have lots of choices for businesses that hope to earn our patronage. I sincerely hope rational minds prevail and we don't make a bigger mess of Bandon traffic. It is bad enough as it is.
Michael Murphy
Langlois