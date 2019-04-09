We are not a big city. Your plan to squash four lanes to three and say to pull out from side streets, such as (by) the high school and/or Dairy Queen, which is now 8 seconds and will only will be a bit more with no traffic light is absurd.
The big food trucks trying to pull into McKay's, Napa, Ace Hardware, Dairy Queen - I feel for them.
But you want a bike lane (for bikes that do NOT stop at stop signs or traffic signals ever), and you want parking for the trolley and a bus you're going to get.
Too bad someone had not done "the right thing" before the motorcyclist got killed a year and a half ago while stopped for someone crossing in the crosswalk at Ninth and Highway 101.
This road diet is not the answer.
Beth and Rick Natham
Bandon