{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

We are not a big city. Your plan to squash four lanes to three and say to pull out from side streets, such as (by) the high school and/or Dairy Queen, which is now 8 seconds and will only will be a bit more with no traffic light is absurd. 

The big food trucks trying to pull into McKay's, Napa, Ace Hardware, Dairy Queen - I feel for them. 

But you want a bike lane (for bikes that do NOT stop at stop signs or traffic signals ever), and you want parking for the trolley and a bus you're going to get.

Too bad someone had not done "the right thing" before the motorcyclist got killed a year and a half ago while stopped for someone crossing in the crosswalk at Ninth and Highway 101.

This road diet is not the answer.

Beth and Rick Natham

Bandon

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0