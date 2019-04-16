Bandon Western World Newspaper, April 11, 2019 “Council to revisit road diet." The Bandon City Manager said, “Parking along Highway 101 was not going to be allowed at this time.”
Let me draw your attention to the wording “at this time.” “At this time” means not now, but leaves the door open for later. The original Road Diet plan called for RV parking on Highway 101. Has that plan been scrapped or is it on the “not going to be allowed at this time” plan? I find it strange that the curb extensions, and curb parking were also not mentioned.
Now the City says they are going to revisit the Road Diet. Now is the time for the residents to “revisit” the facts. So far, “at this time," the facts have been withheld..
Those of you that are very concerned can telephone ODOT at 1-888-275-6368 and express your opinion, and ask questions. Ask about the RV parking on Highway 101.
ODOT has engineers that decide how and when to do certain projects. And if it doesn’t work, they can change those operations, such as striping the limit lines at Bandon’s controlled traffic lights. Someone striped the limit lines so that the sensors would not work. Do you remember that? Someone made a mistake. Before Bandon or ODOT make another mistake, give the residents time to gather all the facts, not just the ones to sell this project.
Wouldn’t it be easier to install flashing crosswalk signs and enforce the speed limit? Could it be done for less than $50,000? How much did Bandon pay for the flashing speed signs at the North and South ends of town?
As an afterthought, how did Port Orford enforce their speed limit? Remember, the Road Diet is supposed to correct the crosswalk and speeding issue. Is the Road Diet the only way?
Wayne Miller
Bandon
.