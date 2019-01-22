This is an open letter to landlords: Please pay attention to the "new laws" being pushed through the state. If you have spent your life savings for a home or homes to rent to someone else, they have more rights than you. You cannot evict if they are long-term renters ... what's that? You cannot raise their rent more than 7 percent plus the Consumer Price Index, even though our insurance, taxes, maintenance is going up.
If it's so easy for renters to tell us what to do, why don't they just go buy their own home?
Please voice your opinion to Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials.
Danielle Johnson
Bandon