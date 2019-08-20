If you need an appliance repair person, I can strongly recommend Jeff Brower (541-808-0941).
When my dryer decided it couldn’t dry clothes anymore, I called Jeff (first contact) and he said he could be there in two days, as he comes to Bandon two-three times week — a real plus.
He arrived on time, was very pleasant, checked and vacuumed ever part of the machine as he checked wiring, connections and the drum belt. He found that a sensor had failed, fixed that, and reconnect the dryer to the outlet with new clamps. Then he straightened up the entire area. He was the tidiest repair person I have ever seen!
Carol Acklin
Bandon