About the pool: the City Council has decided to enclose a question in your next power bill asking if you wish to place a swimming pool in the City Park. I do not know how the question will be worded; read it carefully.
I do NOT support placing a public pool on any city property. I believe the pool committee will be a nonprofit group with no apparent steady source of income. I understand they approached the city for land so that the pool would fall under the city’s liability insurance. Will they be able to pay the cost of a swimming pool rider on our liability insurance indefinitely? If not, that cost will fall to the taxpayers. We citizens voted NOT to pay any money to support the pool.
Also, they will pay no property tax if they are placed on public property, so the pool will not pay anything toward the police patrols that watch over the place, or the city crew that will maintain power lines and monitor the sewer lines that the pool building will use. Without a tax base, any maintenance on that building and pool structure will be paid by donation and admission costs. Can the pool committee guarantee that they will garner enough money to take care of the costs of the pool?
Since it is a nonprofit or volunteer group, what will happen to the governing body when people decide to retire from the group and others cannot be found to take their places? Who will see that the costs of the pool issues are paid?
While a pool in Bandon would a good addition, it should not be placed on any city-owned property but rather on land the pool committee purchases for that use, making a private company responsible for all costs.
You will have one last chance to make your opinion known when you fill out the questionnaire enclosed in your next city bill.
Carol Acklin
Bandon