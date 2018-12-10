We are concerned of the ocean quality because of so many people and dogs (animals, horses) using our beautiful beaches as toilets. Bullards Beach is long ways from park bathrooms, and Coquille Point has none. Many people use both and just go when need be and on the beach or trail. Have never once witnessed a person clean up after self or use portable bag, or clean up from pet - it's disgusting too. Devil's Kitchen State Park has restroom, as does jetty (when in service).
This is impacting our natural resources, and is polluting the environment as is a serious health hazard risk.
We need those beaches monitored, and people ticketed for themselves and pets when not cleaned up.
We have contacted "Beach Water Quality" at Public Health Division, Oregon.gov and other water quality agencies.
They monitor Sunset Beach, Seaside, Rockaway, Seal Rock, to name but a few.
Concerned for health.
Jan Mulkins
Bandon