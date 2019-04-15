The Curry County special elections are happening in May. These elections are your opportunity to help decide how your local government entities are run. These entities include your fire, water, cemetery, and library districts.
As avid readers and staunch proponents for healthy, vibrant small libraries, we urge you to vote for a change in the Langlois Public Library Board of Directors — a change that will ensure diversity in the Board make up. Please vote for Sandie McDonald, Jo Rieber, Susan Orbom and Carol Waxham, people with Library experience and the desire to put “public” back into one of Oregon’s best little libraries.
Nancy Angelesco
Langlois Public Library Director, 2005-2012
Tobe Porter
Langlois Public Library Director, 1992-2004