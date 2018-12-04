If you've wondered what specifically are your human rights, they are identified in a Universal Declaration signed December 10, 1948, by the General Assembly of the United Nations (http://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/index.html).
The rights are available to us all - the rights to life, security, presumption of innocence until proven guilty, freedom of movement and residence, asylum from persecution, nationality, to marry and found a family, equal rights to, during and at the dissolution of marriage, to own property and associate with others, freedom of thought, conscience and religion, opinion, expression, peaceful assembly, equal pay for equal work, to form and join trade unions, to education, and to culture.
These are but a few of the rights outlined in the Declaration. Become familiar with them. Fight for them. Ensure your rights and others' rights are recognized and secured. Don't let them slip away.
Ann King and Rick Toth
Bandon