The new hotel proposed to replace the current Gorman Hotel on Coquille Point would be an improvement to the area. The natural beauty from Beach Loop Drive, the state overlook and the Coquille Point Wildlife preserve are major assets to Bandon. Their natural beauty should be maintained and improved by any development allowed.
Unfortunately, the existing hotel was allowed years ago. The circumstances of its development may be suspect, but it is a pre-existing use. By almost any criteria, the current hotel does not meet the aesthetic standards the site deserves.
Mr. Keiser's plan is to replace the existing hotel and improve the site of the former Three Gables Restaurant, with one building on the same footprint as the existing Gorman Hotel. Off-street parking for viewing the wildlife refuge as well as hotel and restaurant guests will be provided.
The hotel-restaurant architect has created a “bird friendly” design and applicants are working with Fish and Wildlife, SEA, and citizens with environmental concerns. We hope the proposed hotel will be the first of needed improvements to the City of Bandon.
Myra and Jim Lawson
Bandon