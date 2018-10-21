Is your yard big enough to plop another house on your lot? Would you want another house on your lot? How will you like it if your neighbors put another house on their single family lot? What happens to our privacy? What about the parking problems that would result? What about the overloading of our old infrastructure such as roads, sewers, etc.?
The state of Oregon passed Senate Bill 1051 & House Bill 4031 that together allow Accessory Dwelling Units in residential areas on lots that are zoned for single family dwellings and are inside the Urban Growth Boundary of a city of more than 2,500 people.
The ADU ordinance proposed by the City of Bandon Planning Department has almost no restrictions. It would basically be a free-for-all for anyone to plop whatever ADU they want on their lot. SB 1051 and HB 4031 allow us to regulate the Accessory Dwelling Units in Bandon. The following link has a chart which summarizes what these bills will do and what they won’t do.
Here is what the chart says about ADUs. Topic Infill (ADUs) (Section 6)
Local jurisdictions may still impose reasonable regulations including but not limited to those relating to siting and design.
These bills will NOT Prevent local jurisdictions from imposing regulations on the development of ADUs in single-family zones
I have studied what other cities in Oregon do to regulate ADUs in their city. I feel very strongly that we need to add restrictions, requirements, and regulations to our ADUs so that the ADUs do not change the character of our city and so that Bandon remains the place we want to live.
The following are some of the restrictions and requirements that Bandon should require regarding ADUs. The majority of the cities in the list of ADUs do have these restrictions and requirements:
The property owner must live in either the primary dwelling unit or the ADU as their permanent/primary residence. (Without having this requirement, we could have two rental units on one lot.)
We need to limit the number of people living in the ADUs or the total number of people living on a property or both.
A detached ADU will be limited to one story.
The ADU cannot be a trailer or a manufactured home.
The property owner may not, at any time, receive rent for the owner-occupied unit.
There cannot be more than one rental unit per property.
ADUs cannot be used as rentals unless it is a long-term residential rental.
Renter(s) in an ADU can be one person or one person and this one person’s immediate family.
Detached Accessory Dwelling Units shall be required to conform to all the regulations and requirements of the underlying zone
A detached ADU shall not exceed 400 square feet of floor area, or 25 percent of the primary dwelling’s floor area (excludes garage), whichever is less.
I think they should be smaller and lot size will hopefully rule out many of our small lots from having a large ADU or from having an ADU at all.
The planning department has chosen 700 square feet or 50 percent of the primary house, whichever is less. That is way too big for ADUs in Bandon. We want to keep the appearance of our R-1 zoning. An accessory building should be much smaller than the primary building.
Parking – One additional off-street parking place shall be provided in addition to the required parking for the primary dwelling
The ADU needs to be set back behind the rear wall of the primary house.
The entrance to the ADU shall not face the front property line.
I do not think that there are many Bandon residents who would want an ADU in their backyard. Who wants to share their yard with another family? My concern is that our planning department has a plan for these ADUs. The planning director really talked up ADUs as rental properties. He even said they can charge what the market will bear. Any ideas who they might want you to rent to?
SB 1051 and HB 4031 are about having ADUs as affordable housing for full-time residential living. They are about solving a housing problem. They are about need and not greed.
I attended both Planning Commission study sessions and the Planning Commission came up with restrictions and regulations to be used in writing up this ordinance. What happened to those restrictions and regulations? The ordinance the Planning Department came up with has very little to do with what I heard at that meeting. I was shocked to see this nothing of an ordinance.
An ordinance without enough regulations or restrictions will not solve any housing problems, but I can guarantee that an ordinance without enough regulations and restrictions will be the cause of many problems.
Judy Smilan
Bandon