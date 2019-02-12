I would like to let all of the Bandon Old Town Marketplace farmers and artisans market customers know that the Port of Bandon commissioners raised the daily fees for the market vendors at the January meeting held at the Old Town Marketplace farmers market venue. They also instituted rental fees for those vendors who leave their display up during the week. The commissioners instituted a new $1 per day storage fee for vendors with the smaller 5x10-foot booths and $2 per day fee for vendors with 10x10-foot booths. In addition to these new fees, the daily market vendor fees were raised as follows: 5x10-foot booths went from $15 per day to $20 and 10x10-foot booths went from $20 per day to $25.
I am a vendor at the market and do realize that the rates have not been raised in seven years, however this increase is more than double the total rate of inflation over the last seven years. According to Statista.com the inflation rates from 2012-2018 add up to an 11.23 percent increase.
The new daily market fees for the smaller booths is a 33 percent increase and for the larger booths is a 25 percent increase. This does not include the newly instituted daily rental fees of $1 and $2 per day when the market is not open. This increase is more than double the rate of inflation and harder on the vendors with the smaller booths.
I am one of those vendors with the larger booth and have a more elaborate booth as many other vendors do. This is one of the things that make our Bandon market more inviting and less like a flea market. As fees go up and daily storage fees are instituted, there will be more vendors downsizing their booths and reducing the choices they offer their customers because they will have to setup and tear down within a few hours every week. In fact some vendors will not return due to the large increase in fees.
I attended the last meeting of the port commissioners held in Coquille on Jan. 24.
I urged them to reconsider their increases. One of the commissioners was receptive to a change for the smaller booths, however the comment made by another commissioner was for me to pass the increase on to my customers. He said, “That is what he does in his business." I replied that I will reluctantly have to do that. So for all of you visiting the market this summer, do not be surprised to see higher prices, less vendors and less items displayed by the vendors who are there.
If you would like to let the commissioners know how you feel, please come to the next meeting. It will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. in the Bandon Library Sprague Room.
Barbara Coulson
ABC Art Prints vendor
Bandon