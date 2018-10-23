Short sighted scare tactics are used by shallow people who are generally ignorant of the facts. Yes, the gorse could catch on fire and incinerate the city of Bandon and all its residents in a matter of minutes. And Bigfoot along with an army of allied extraterrestrial misfits are implanting recording devices in a majority of Bandon residents during REM sleep.
Here are the facts. Swimming is a low-impact workout that provides strength training and cardiovascular benefits. In older adults, and even those with wealthy egos, swimming improves disposition. For those with arthritis, it improves the use of joints without aggravating symptoms. In fact, doctors recommend swimming as the best exercise for people of all ages.
I don't have time to begin reasoning why a pool will benefit the younger people of Bandon but the naysayers can all breathe a sigh of relief on Nov. 6 when the Bandon voters will no doubt restrict the city from spending any money on pool operations. My only question then will be, what's their next objection? Perhaps it will center around the dreaded Cryptosporidium outbreak in well water in Vancouver, Wash., back in 1917 when it began to leach its way in a southwestern flow in an unprecedented one hundred and one year run, in fact just arriving here last Saturday. Oh-oh. Time to panic. It's here!
Frank Cronan
Bandon