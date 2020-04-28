Dear Coos County Commissioners,
My wife and I are retired residents of Bandon, Coos County, Oregon. We are writing to express our strong opposition to your plan to allow Commission Order 20-03-0l4L to expire without further protections for residents of the southern Oregon coast.
Objectively, the conditions that lead to the adoption of the foregoing Order are still present. In fact, the incidence of cases of COVID-19 in the area and the State are on the increase. There is certainly no indication of a 14 day (nor any) decrease in coronavirus cases.
Over the past days it has also become clear that there will be great pressure for visitors, in particular from Califomia (witness the beach throngs) and urban Oregon, to flock to the Oregon coast to escape more restrictive activity rules such as social distancing. Moreover, the local population of Coos County encompasses many retirees with underlying risk factors that come with advancing age.
Our first responders, including local medical and law enforcement organizations, have no capacity to control nor effectively respond to any substantial influx of visitors and the attendant increase in COVID-19 cases that would no doubt follow such events.
We are aware and understand the pressure to "restart" the local economy. You are faced with the same pressures felt by governmental representatives across the country.
The choice is stark. Protect the economy or protect the people. We would suggest that when you look back on your COVID-19 related decisions, the better view will be that resident protections were given the preeminent weight they deserve.
We firmly believe that simply abandoning all protections of coastal residents is the wrong path. PROTECT US!
Thank you for your careful consideration of these matters!
Steve and Jodi Wenzel
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In