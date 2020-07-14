Upon moving to Bandon a few years ago, I made it clear to the realtor that I could not have any trees to prune or grass to mow which knocked a lot of houses off my list. I just wanted a maintenance free outdoors living area.
Economically, I cannot afford to have trees professionally pruned which can run up to $1,500 per tree, nor can I climb 20 feet in the air myself. From my top story I can actually touch with a yardstick the neighbor's tree, which continues to grow over the fence into my property. Asking them to do some thing proved futile.
I heard the people in Bandon were so friendly and yet I find pockets of areas where it’s just the opposite. When you ask people to maintain their property they become extremely unfriendly and hostile. Add that to the sweet morning glories which are endemic and come right through the fence to the east and west of me so I spend about a half-hour each day pulling morning glories through the fencing to dispose of them.
Would it be nice to think of other people for a change? How about if the neighbor is elderly or infirm and can’t disable these vines from taking over their property? But if they have neighbors who are inconsiderate, how about in bad wind storms the limbs break off and smashed through the neighbor's window …. These people cannot afford to pay for new windows and yet it could’ve been prevented by the neighbors if they maintained their property.
Is that the way it is these days just think of yourself? Again I really thought Bandon would be different. Please consider your neighbors as you may be young and healthy but not everybody is able-bodied. If you see morning glories on your property growing onto other people's property, please get off the cell phone, turn off the Netflix and go do something about it. There is a dark side to Bandon. I at least want to raise awareness that people have to take care of their own property and maintain it or sell it.
Kathleen McCusker
Bandon
