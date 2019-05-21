I saw it! I was so happy to be entertained Saturday night by “Pinocchio” the brilliant performance at the Sprague Theater. The performance was so well designed by MarLo Dance Studio. The choreography, the modern music adaptation, the costumes and the gathering of such talented performers - what a stunning production!
MarLo and company you all deserve congratulations from all the Bandon residents and theater lovers for bringing so much happiness to our Bandon-By-The Sea.
We also want to recognize the group of residents who contributed to put the Sprague Theater back to its splendor after the fire mishap. What a job! Thank you all.
Heddy Radkey
Bandon