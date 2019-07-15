All of us who live in the Coquille River watershed are blessed by its unending gifts of fish and wildlife, trees, soil, water and recreation. It is a constant in our lives, and whether we are conscious of it on a daily basis, it serves us in many ways. Historically, it has been the highway for people and goods moving from upland to seaport and it has been home for the Coquille people since time immemorial.
The Coquille Watershed Association is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. We have been, and are, in service and support for the people, economy and ecological systems of the watershed.
We are a nonprofit, grant funded, non-regulatory and volunteer association that works with all landowners and all citizens to improve water quality and fish (salmon, steelhead, lamprey) populations in the river system we call home. We collaborate with ranchers, small woodland owners, timber companies, with local, state, and federal agencies, with school districts, and with other nonprofits, all for the goal of a healthy watershed and healthy economy.
On Sept. 21, at the Community Center in Coquille, we will be holding a Gala Celebration, with food and drink, a silent auction, education and music with Sly and Friends.
Soon, volunteers will be contacting local merchants in support of auction items for the gala and look for posters and other notices announcing the event or visit our website: www.coquillewatershed.org/25th
Thanks to everyone for your support. We hope to see you at the party!
Enjoy your summer on the river.
Tom Jefferson
Coquille Watershed Association
Bandon