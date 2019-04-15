We need a flashing overhead blinking light at Dairy Queen, for safety for everyone, we have for a long time. Squishing our traffic from four lanes into two is just plain crazy. To make room for bikes, who never stop at stop signs or stop lights. They usually go Beach Loop, then into town. Do they have a bike lane or sidewalk there? No.
We are NOT a big city, we are 3,112, (not counting anyone in the outskirts who actually live here, pay school, library taxes). Someone said the blinking light in crosswalk in Florence is not working. They are 8,947. We need safety yesterday, the wait until someone else pays for it is over. Our city says they have no money. But ODOT will pay for striping. Hmmm - (cluster)! And if it does not work, our city has $50,000 to undo it? Probably a big no.
Our town is just fine other than crosswalk safety. Our big trucks, from log trucks, chip trucks, beverage trucks, fuel trucks, mail trucks, hardware product trucks, food trucks and all, go through or stop. How are food trucks going to wait in center lanes for a spot to pull in? You do not care. You ignored the manager of McKay's, why? Cement Island at DQ - how will school buses pull off the highway? All businesses would suffer, tourists would be agitated and would just want to get out of this mess.
Wanting bike lane, trolley lane, bus lane, big city thinking. Last summer I was in town, going into a business, the trolley flew by me in Old Town, on lady on board.
I spoke to ODOT two years ago, more than once, after crosswalk fatality. They were told city just wanted to hold off on anything at that time (almost two years ago).
But, ODOT will pay for striping, and city has $50,000 to undo the mess when it does not work, and will do it? No, very, very doubtful.
On another note I spoke with Bi Mart also, about stop light at Seabird and Highway 101. ODOT OK'd it, city would of had to pay for (at that time, 07, there was grant money to help. But nope.)
The people not from here want to change things, this is just a cluster, and be biggest mistake ever. It for sure will drive locals to go out of town for shopping.
Everyone should of been able to vote on this, but nope, just few said we want and done.
My thinking for overhead blinking at crosswalk in discussion is, you have a chip truck in right lane, pick up pulling trailer in left, school bus in center lane, car coming up behind cannot see around these to visualize a side one or on the ground. (My thoughts).
Would be impossible getting on off any side street.
Am sure some of you remember when there was a "making of by pass" of Bandon, from scales south to junction of 42S and 101 NE . That would get all bigger trucks away from you who hate them.
Linda Summers
Bandon