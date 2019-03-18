What better way to get exercise, socialize, improve stamina and relieve stress and depression than SWIMMING? Ever since I heard that they were going to build a pool, I’ve been looking forward to it and yet I can’t imagine the young people that I’ve met who have been hearing about it for their whole entire lives with nothing to show for it.
It sounds like the City Council and mayor are not against having the pool in the park and I agree that it’s a location that will work just fine. The benefits of having a pool will be amazing and I did some research on city pools throughout the country and some of them charge $20 for a 30-day pass for a single person. Some charge $40 for an unlimited monthly pass.
The benefits of a community pool span all age brackets and nationalities. Teaching a child to swim makes him or her safer in case something ever happened where they would NEED to swim. I was also reading that some kids or people with asthma that can’t do other types of exercise, are able to exercise in water. Walking in the pool, depending on depth, can be completely weightless and take all the stress off old hips/knees, old backs and old feet. The ability to socialize and feel like you’re doing something that most people do in the summertime will be wonderful.
I don’t understand how the funding will work but I’m just going on the fact that it’s a pleasant summertime pastime that’s long overdue in Bandon. Is anyone tired of looking at an ice cold ocean on a warm summer day and wishing you could all go for a swim? The time has arrived and it will be wonderful.
Kathleen McCusker
Bandon