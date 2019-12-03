The organizers of Night of 10,000 Lights says thank you to our community! Even for a small(er) event, it takes many hours of volunteer work to make it happen.
Thank you to: Sharron Schmidt (hat-maker extraordinaire — she makes about 200 knitted hats annually to give away) and Pat Sherwood, who always volunteer to help with events when asked.
Thanks to Washed Ashore for providing the venue to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm and dry — they really appreciate it. And, thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus, who always find time to stop in Bandon for several appearances.
Thanks to Our Cranberry Queen Allie Hennick for guiding the “wide eyed children” to sit on Santa’s lap; to FSA and Bandon Coffee Café for providing the cookie dough for the hundreds of cookies baked off by Coastal Mist; to Bandon Coffee Café for brewing the cider, to nourish those waiting to see Santa and all who come to the lighting of the tree.
Thanks to the Community Choir for entertaining the crowd with carols; to Old Town Merchants for providing sample drinks, both hot and cold, to those that participated in the Nog Walk/Cider Stroll/Wine Walk; to the City of Bandon Electric Department for helping light the tree; to Steve Pounder for readying all the lights, testing, and re-testing, and then putting all the finishing touches on trees and bushes, along with Kelly Thomason; to Amy Moss Strong for stepping in as photographer at the last minute as our original photographer had a family emergency, and taking the pictures of all the kids, big and little, who came to visit the Man in Red.
Thanks to Jim Seeley, executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, for helping with the countdown for tree lighting with a soggy but loud crowd of onlookers.
You have free articles remaining.
A great big thank you to Phil Nelson of Bandon Video who has for many, many years stored all festival items for both the Chamber of Commerce and GBA. Our new benefactor (as that building was sold) is Randy Hoffine of Pacific Properties, and our thanks to him and his company.
The Shop Local/Shop Bandon four-hour flash sale was a great success as well, so many people rushed to the Chamber office to redeem their receipts (shopping local) for engraved Irish Coffee style cups or large lawn ornaments.
And, most of all, thank you ALL for your continued support of Night of 10,000 Lights and Shop Bandon/Shop Local.
Greater Bandon Association
and the Bandon Chamber of Commerce