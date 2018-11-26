Night of 10,000 Lights organizers say thank you to our community! Even for a small(er) event, it takes many hours of volunteer work to make it happen.
First, those who in the community who made the live tree happen in April of 2018: David Hisel family, Ken and Suzy Thornton, David Loehr, Ken and Helen Thompson, Peggy Backholm, Jim and Rae Seeley, Jeff and Randi Malloy, Summer and Matt Whitmer, Julie and David Miller, Kevin and Tara Shaw, Nicole Malloy, Janet and Yosh Ashikaga, Larry and Sheila Langenberg, Bruce and Billie Sturtevant, Joseph Bain, Anthony Zunino and Jami Gallagher.
Thank you to Sharron Schmidt and Pat Sherwood, who always volunteer to help with events when asked. To Washed Ashore for providing the venue to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm and dry - they really appreciate it! And, thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus, who always find time to stop in Bandon for several appearances.
Thank you to Sysco and FSA, (restaurant distributors who supply Bandon restaurants), for providing the cookie dough. To Coastal Mist and Bandon Coffee Café for baking nearly 1,000 cookies and brewing the cider to nourish those waiting to see Santa and all who come to the lighting of the tree. To the South Coast Community Choir for entertaining the crowd with carols. To all the Old Town merchants for providing sample drinks, both hot and cold, to those that participated in the Nog Walk/Cider Stroll/Wine Walk.
Thanks to the City of Bandon, for arranging to have the trolley available to deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus, and then to give rides around town for several hours. To Bandon Electric for helping light the tree. To the Port of Bandon and Harbormaster Bob Shammot along with their work crew for lighting the Chamber parking lot. To Steve Pounder for readying all the lights, testing and re-testing, and then putting all the finishing touches on so many trees and bushes.
Thank you to Kortney Ferreri, 2018 Cranberry Queen for helping the children line up to visit with Santa. Gary Edmiston of HipFotoGuy for taking the pictures of all the kids, big and little, who came to visit the Man in Red. To Coastal Mist for table and decorations. To Anthony Zunino for audio/lights/stage. To Toneata Morgan, Miss Oregon USA, and to Chip Cassian for audio/lights help, and wherever he was needed. To Rushel Reed of Beach Loop Realty (and Marley and Sevron), for Nog Walk sales, and flying (well driving quickly) to pick up more glasses when we sold out. And a great big thank-you to Phil Nelson of Bandon Video who has for many, many years stored all festival items for both the Chamber of Commerce and GBA.
And, most of all, thank you all for your continued support of the Night of 10,000 Lights.
Greater Bandon Association