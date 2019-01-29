My husband and I have lived in Bandon by the Sea for over 16 years, we purchased property, owned a business, made close personal friends as well as many business relationships. We worked hard, and we still do. We’ve survived a foreclosure, property damage from both nasty weather and thieves. We love our community, and we care for the wonderful, natural beauty here.
We also have a great deal of admiration and respect for those of us who try to keep our whole county (not just Bandon) clean, safe, and attractive. After all, if you’re like us, you drive a bit. Therefore, buildings, infrastructure, roads and highways are all a part of our landscape. For instance, I love driving to work in the morning, and driving by our beautiful Ocean Crest School house. It’s inviting, it’s classic, it makes me want to be in 2nd grade again!
As we drive around our area, we see many buildings, bridges, and other types of architecture worthy of admiration in and around our community. However, we see many more which are not.
Building a new hotel on the highly coveted “Beach Loop Drive," we believe, is a positive move.
The proposed new hotel is attractive, nature friendly, and meant to be used by all of us. It will create some much needed local jobs, it will attract tourists (of course). Tourism, quite naturally, funds our community in thousands of ways. Not only that, but creating attractive buildings, roadways, and all other forms of architecture enhances our landscape and demonstrates to others that not only do we care about protecting our natural resources, we also care about the environment we create surrounding it.
Susan and Robert Fowler
Bandon