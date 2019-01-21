I’m writing in support of Steere Bandon Associates’ plan to replace the aesthetically unfortunate Bandon Beach Motel with a newly constructed hotel and cafe on Coquille Point.
Plans for the new building meet all City standards and guidelines, and the developers are not requesting any exceptions. It will be environmentally friendly. It will be a major improvement for the area.
The Keiser family has a history of building attractive, successful projects. In addition, their community-minded financial contributions have been significant, such as voluntarily providing funding for the Sheriff’s department to meet critical shortfalls. The investments they have made here are a very tangible sign that they care deeply about the community and its future.
The new hotel and cafe will be an attractive amenity that everyone in Bandon can enjoy, both residents and visitors alike, and plans for it should be welcomed.
Hunter J Finch
Bandon