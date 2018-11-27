I am for the proposed new hotel to replace what's there. We need more rooms here, as summers are booked. To say the hotel is irrelevant for businesses and will make too much noise is wrong. The photographers will love it. Our economy needs it (us Bandonians who live here).
As for the noise disrupting the wildlife and ocean birds: How did all those houses, motels, restaurants, roads get built and put in quietly? I am curious. And the effect on animals and birds in the ocean - explain that too. (Opponents of the hotel) live here and pay taxes, but do they not care about our economy? We all enjoy our birds and animals here. Roughly, we have right here in town and at Bullards and on North Bank Road, 1,289 acres of marshland refuge, including Coquille Point and (mosquito land). If you live here, you know that area.
I, as a lifelong "Bandonian" welcome new businesses here, as many do. But people who move here mostly complain about anything and then try to stop it all. The new hotel will be welcomed by us who work here, have struggled through the rough times and watched the economy trying to come back, but always with someone with the "No."
When Keiser wanted to build Bandon Dunes, everyone was "no, nope," so he went out of town. He employs hundreds and has nice restaurants. I welcome his beautiful hotel and parking lot.
The photographers will like being close for perfect wildlife pictures. My concern is all the gorse all over that area is a huge fire hazard. It's full of oil and is everywhere. Bandon has burned because of it. A few years ago, there was a meeting and it was decided all property owners were to rid their property of gorse or be fined. That didn't seem to happen.
I welcome the new addition in place of what's there!
Lizi Winters
Bandon