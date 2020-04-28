Letter to the Editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Please look at Ballot Measure 6-178. It is a five-year levy for our 911 communications system radios. The current system is old, failing and has poor or no coverage in several areas. If you dial 911 in Coos County, your call will probably be dispatched and traced on this system. The levy is five years and set up so the funds from it cannot be used elsewhere. Most of the equipment that makes up this system is no longer made so parts and repairs are not easy.

The cost is .20 per $1,000 for five years. We looked for grants and it was not possible. I am a taxpayer also and I hate to ask anyone for money in these times, but the future response and safety of the first responders is vital. They need a safe, reliable system to serve the people of Coos County.

All of the Coos County fire chiefs support this measure. Law enforcement also supports this effort. The system serves over 30 agencies.

Lanny Boston

Chief, Bandon Rural Fire Protection District

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments