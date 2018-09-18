I'll say it one more time. Repeat myself once again.
Private business venture! Private (as in NOT public) business (as in trade considered in its volume of profitability, cash flow) venture (a daring or risky undertaking).
Exactly how many ways are there to say, express, declare that fact?
OK, the City of Bandon is NOT "partnered" with private business ventures. How about - pals, buddies, close friends. Play with the words all you like. "I did not have sex with that woman." "I am responsible but not guilty." "I did not do it, but if I did I didn't mean to." "The statement is not true but accurate." The City of Bandon is "in a relationship" with private business ventures.
You would need four Webster dictionaries to describe just how muddy is the water around Measure 6-172. The fog is so thick you can't see a foot in front of your face. But just as Paul Simon wrote, "... my lack of education hasn't hurt me none, I can read the writing on the wall."
If, in fact, the City of Bandon is NOT in a relationship with private business ventures, my question is, why are City of Bandon employees in the Bandon City Park staking out/scouting locations for a private business venture swimming pool? Oh! Wait, the "city employees" staking out pool sites, were in fact, "off duty" preforming volunteer work.
Will Turner
Bandon