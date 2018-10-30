I am writing this letter to the editor to encourage anyone from Bandon or the surrounding areas to go see "The McTavish Riddle," which is an original stage play by Dan Almich and produced by New Artists Productions.
To me it was a combination of “The Goonies," “The Others” and a multitude of other hauntingly good films (although this is a play). In this stage play, 19 students were allowed to create their own unique characters, accents and therefore the play, emphasizes individuality, uniqueness and self-expression. However it’s also also a ghostly good comedy that clocks in at about an hour and a half to two hours with an intermission where they served tasty snacks and lots of homemade cookies!
Remember, there’s only a few more productions from Nov. 2-4, so if you’re on the fence about plunking down your $10 for an adult ticket, don’t even waste another brain cell thinking about whether you want to go or not. I was back-and-forth and on the fence but on Sunday, Oct. 28 I found myself MYSTERIOUSLY drawn to the Sprague.
This interesting story is set almost entirely in a haunted house and a combination of special effects, excellent set design, great sound effects of lightning flashes and thunder rumbles and a few well-placed plot twists made for a great production. The kids put their souls into it and were allowed to be the character that most represented who they were. Costume and makeup deserve a shout out also.
Finally, I was absolutely beside myself with the dance number they had toward the end which I can only describe as THRILLING! I will eat my hat if you’re not dancing in your seat during this well-choreographed number. So, you’re taking the family and immersing yourself for a few spooky hours this weekend as you go see "The McTavish Riddle"! You may even find yourself sleepwalking to the theater, Lol!
Kathleen McCusker
Bandon