For some time, there has been talk by the Port of Bandon about alternate uses of the former fisheries building for large-scale events. Improvements to the building were made over the last few years, in part, to this effect.
Market vendors were given notice on Friday, Oct. 19, directing them to vacate the premises on Friday, Dec. 7, after the Market closes, for another event the following day. Many vendors feel this was done without a complete understanding the hardship involved and the negative impact on the holiday shopping season to vendors, not to mention shoppers expecting to enjoy their Saturday visit on Dec. 8. Many vendors simply will not be able to dismantle their displays after a full day of selling and then then set back up on Sunday, Dec. 9, for only one more weekend before Market closes for the season. In effect, many do not plan to participate after Saturday, Dec. 1.
Collectively, Market vendors feel underappreciated for their contribution to the improvements made to the building as well as creating an inviting atmosphere and offering quality goods much enjoyed by the community and beyond. It has been suggested that vendors "simplify" their displays in light of this type of mass vacation being expected by the Port more in the months/years to come. However, vendors are concerned this will change the community atmosphere of the Market into an undesired garage-sale/flea market feel. We have worked very hard to establish this venue as a unique and valuable part of life in, and visits to, Bandon.
A number of vendors plan to speak at the next Port Commission meeting at the Bandon Library, Thursday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. to voice their concerns. The public is invited to attend.
Respectfully,
Jane Ujhazi
Terra Nova Fine Art Jewelry
5-year Market vendor
Bandon