I have lived in many places both here (U.S.) and abroad (Europe) in my 74 years. When it came time for me to retire, I selected the town of Bandon for its wild coastal beauty and the year-round cool weather.
I also selected Bandon because the town loves its art and because of its good energy. The event I wish to share is an example.
Recently, I took a bathroom rug to the laundromat beside Ray's Food Place grocery store (in the Bandon Shopping Center). After putting in $3 of quarters, I had one quarter left to insert when the machine had a melt down and ceased to work. I moved my clothes to another machine and proceeded to hunt up another $3.25 to wash my rug. I put a sign on the broken machine to warn others and reported the incident to the owners by phone, leaving an explanation of what happened on the answering service.
Within a few days I received a check in the mail. When I unfolded the check, I expected it to be for $3. To my surprise, the check was written for $8. There was also a note apologizing for my inconvenience, saying the $8 was to compensate me for my effort, time, soap, etc.
Good people would have promptly refunded my money, but the nice folks at LydiAnna's Laundromat: Valentine, Heidi, Lydia and Anna, didn't just do the right thing. They did what I like to think of as the "Bandon" thing! In our country today, this small act shines twice as brightly.
Donna Snyder-Smith
Bandon