This is a response to a letter a few weeks back. Wow! The foghorn - it is in no way is noise pollution, in my opinion. We actually find it to be very coastal and relaxing.
It's part of the coastal history. I lived in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for a bit and one person did not like the foghorn and ask it to be turned off. We lived close enough to be able to hear it on a regular basis. I do not move to a city to have folks make changes to suit me. I've been a home owner for 15 years.
What I find to be noise pollution is large diesel trucks and loud bikes. Do the birds bother you as well? Folks, do some homework before you move to a city or town and invest in a home. Check the area out first.This seems to be a common error we all make.
I love the foghorn.
Lona Brickman
Bandon