How far we have fallen as a country when it comes to the subject of protecting human life! What started as rights for woman to control her own body when it came to the practice of abortion has morphed into nothing short of infanticide. What started as abortion only in the first trimester and only done for rape, incest or the life of the mother has morphed into allowing a fully born, breathing baby to die on the delivery table.
The governor of Tennessee explained it very well when he stated that the baby would be "kept comfortable" as they stood over him/her and had a conversation with the mother about whether he/she lived or be allowed to die. This governor should know since he's a pediatric neurosurgeon. Don't doctors still take a Hippocratic Oath?
Just the other day the U.S. Senate took a vote on a bill brought by the senator from Nebraska to give a baby born alive after a botched abortion medical aid to keep him/her alive. The bill failed. All the Democrats and four Republicans voted against it. I think these same senators should be made to stand and watch the monitor during a late term abortion or a delivered baby fighting for life, but allowed to die. Then let them go back and consider the bill again. I will be calling the offices of our two senators and representative to express my outrage. I encourage those of you who are of the same mind to do the same.
I shouldn't be too surprised at these practices since it's accepted to abort a baby in the third trimester. While it is now known that a fetus can feel pain then, and a premature baby can be born and nursed along to become healthy and normal, they still allow the abortionist to dismember him/her or suck his/her brain out.
In my mind, these are atrocities akin to what they did in the German death camps. When will our people wake up? Will we continue the fall until babies can be done away with until they are viable citizens contributing to society as preached by a professor at an eastern college? Think it can't happen? Did we think we would be doing this to born babies 20 years ago?
Lois Buerer
Bandon